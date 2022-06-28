Mid-Plains CC Marketing and Public Information Office wins national awards

The Mid-Plains Community College Marketing and Public Information Office has been recognized at the national level.

Heather Johnson, public information specialist for the college, placed in four categories of the National Federation of Press Women Professional Communications Contest, according to a press release from the college.

Johnson’s awards:

» First place: Information for the media, news or feature releases, multiple releases.

» First place: Single photograph, sports.

» Second place: Information for the media, news or feature releases, single release.

» Honorable mention: Single photograph, general.

Johnson was recognized Saturday during the NFPW’s awards banquet in Fargo, North Dakota. Nearly 2,000 entries from across the U.S. were submitted this year.

To be eligible for consideration at the national level, the entries first had to win the state-affiliated competitions.

In April, Johnson won the categories of sports photo, general photo, single news or feature release and multiple news or feature releases at the Nebraska Press Women spring conference in York.

She also received second-place and honorable mention awards for two additional sports photos and earned another honorable mention for a personality profile story about the late Garrett Nokes, former MPCC rodeo team coach.

NFPW is a nationwide organization of individuals involved in careers across the communications spectrum, including print and electronic journalism, freelance writing, new media, books, public relations, marketing, graphic design, photography, advertising, radio and television.