Mid-Plains announces registration days for 2023

Mid-Plains Community College will offer a series of registration days beginning in April and continuing through the summer.

The events are scheduled for Tuesdays, April 25, May 23, June 27 and July 18 in North Platte, and Thursdays, April 27, May 25, June 29 and July 20 in McCook.

Registration days provide prospective students with an opportunity to sign up for classes, meet with staff from student services and receive the information needed to begin coursework in the fall.

Students will be able to take placement tests and representatives will be on hand to answer questions about:

Class scheduling.

Financial aid.

Payment expectations.

Bookstores.

Career services.

Advising.

Library services.

Student Success Center/tutors.

Disability services.

Student life.

Student organizations.

Campus housing.

“Students and parents will be guided through the enrollment process in a fun and informative way, making sure they leave feeling prepared for success,” said Mindy Hope, director of recruiting and admissions. “Free hoodies will be given to the first 100 students who attend an event.”

Those interested in attending a registration day are asked to RSVP at mpcc.edu/admissions/registration-days.php.

For more information, call 800-658-4308, ext. 3783.