Mid-Plains Community College Broken Bow Campus offers sportsmanship class

The Mid-Plains Community College Broken Bow Campus is offering the public an in-depth look at the issues contributing to a decreasing number of sports officials.

The campus will host a free informational sports officiating and sportsmanship workshop from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Nate Neuhaus, assistant director of the Nebraska School Activities Association, will be the featured speaker. He will speak at the Ansley and Broken Bow Public Schools prior to the community session at the MPCC Broken Bow Campus.

Those who attend his presentations will learn about what sports officials do, why they are on the decline and how sportsmanship can be improved among other things. Anyone interested in becoming a sports official will also receive instruction on how to do that.

To register for the presentation, go to bceregister.mpcc.edu or by call the campus at 308-872-5259.

— MPCC Communications

