Mid-Plains Community College employees recognized for full-time service

Thirty full-time employees were honored Friday for providing a combined total of 345 years of service to Mid-Plains Community College.
The awards, based on five-year increments, were presented as part of Fall Enrichment Day in North Platte. Those honored:
35 years
- Wilma Douty.
20 years
- Ryan Purdy.
- Janell Hartzer.
15 years
- Dr. Jessie Allen.
- Jared Daily.
- Dik Haneline.
- Becky Meyers.
- Cathy Nutt.
- Jon Olsen.
- Jeff Pinkerton.
- Chad Swanson.
10 years
- Bridget Correll.
- Norman Eilenberger.
- Amanda Gallegos.
- Kaci Johnson.
- Gail Knott.
- Brenda Ledall.
- Kim Maciejewski.
- Jennifer Morgan.
- Brandon Pritchett.
- Vinson Skiver.
- Mike Steele.
5 years
- Kendra Betts.
- Brent Cobb.
- Jon Dinkel.
- Marlene Goodenberger.
- Sheri Hink-Wagner.
- Lynn Lupomech.
- Dan McCoy.
- Jeff Smeltzer.