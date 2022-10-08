 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Plains Community College employees recognized for full-time service

MPCC employees recognized for full-time service

Wilma Douty, center, receives an award for 35 years of full-time service to Mid-Plains Community College from Vice President of Student Affairs Kelly Rippen, left, and MPCC President Ryan Purdy during MPCC’s Fall Enrichment Day on Friday in North Platte.

 MPCC Communications

Thirty full-time employees were honored Friday for providing a combined total of 345 years of service to Mid-Plains Community College.

The awards, based on five-year increments, were presented as part of Fall Enrichment Day in North Platte. Those honored:

35 years

  • Wilma Douty.

20 years

  • Ryan Purdy.
  • Janell Hartzer.

15 years

  • Dr. Jessie Allen.
  • Jared Daily.
  • Dik Haneline.
  • Becky Meyers.
  • Cathy Nutt.
  • Jon Olsen.
  • Jeff Pinkerton.
  • Chad Swanson.

10 years

  • Bridget Correll.
  • Norman Eilenberger.
  • Amanda Gallegos.
  • Kaci Johnson.
  • Gail Knott.
  • Brenda Ledall.
  • Kim Maciejewski.
  • Jennifer Morgan.
  • Brandon Pritchett.
  • Vinson Skiver.
  • Mike Steele.

5 years

  • Kendra Betts.
  • Brent Cobb.
  • Jon Dinkel.
  • Marlene Goodenberger.
  • Sheri Hink-Wagner.
  • Lynn Lupomech.
  • Dan McCoy.
  • Jeff Smeltzer.
