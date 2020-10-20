 Skip to main content
Mid-Plains Community College marketing, public information team efforts recognized regionally
Mid-Plains Community College’s office of marketing and public information was honored with three Medallion Awards during the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations District 5 virtual awards ceremony Friday.

The Medallion contest is the only regional competition of its kind that honors excellence exclusively among marketing and public relations professionals at two-year colleges.

Jessica Epting, MPCC area webmaster and graphic designer, earned a bronze Medallion for the college’s 2018-19 annual report.

Brent Cobb, news and sports information coordinator, also earned a bronze Medallion in the original photography (unmanipulated) category.

The office, as a whole, earned a bronze Medallion for a series of television advertisements created to promote MPCC and its program offerings.

