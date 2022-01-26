Mid-Plains Community College offering new classes on livestreaming, retirement planning

MPCC Ogallala class to cover recipes, preparation for freezer meals
Life is about to get a little bit easier for those who take part in a new class offered through the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus.
Brenda Aufdenkamp, a food, nutrition and health educator for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will teach “Freezer Meals — Make Life Simple” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the campus, 512 E. B St. S. in Ogallala.
Freezing can be one of the easiest, fastest and most convenient methods of putting a meal on the table in a hurry, according to Aufdenkamp.
In her class, she will provide recipes and one-dish meals that are simple to prepare, offer variety and great flavor and stand up well to freezing and reheating. Information about shopping lists and step-by-step directions will also be shared.
To register, go to bceregister.mpcc.edu, call the Ogallala campus at 308-284-9830 or by email piercem@mpcc.edu.
MPCC class will touch on basics of livestreaming
The basics of livestreaming will be taught in a class offered by Mid-Plains Community College in February.
Shane Gerhartz will be the instructor for the course, which will provide an overview of how to start livestreaming and what type of equipment to use.
Livestreaming for gaming, sporting events and podcasts will all be addressed.
The class will be available via Zoom. It’s scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. CT through campuses in McCook, North Platte, Broken Bow and Valentine and from 5:30 to 7 p.m. MT at the Imperial and Ogallala campuses.
Those who register will also receive a Zoom link they can access from home.
To register, go to bceregister.mpcc.edu or call any of the MPCC campuses. The cost is $20.
Retirement planning offered by MPCC Ogallala Campus
“Retirement Planning Today” will be the subject of a new class offered by the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus.
Taught by Marc Werkmeister, certified financial planner, the class will explain how the rules for a retiring generation of baby boomers have changed.
Old methods from yesteryear will be compared with the new realities of today.
Participants will learn how to insulate themselves from the risk of rising taxes, maximize their Social Security and avoid common pitfalls while distributing assets in retirement.
The class is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Feb. 17 at the MPCC Ogallala Campus, 512 E. B St. S. in Ogallala.
To register, go to bceregister.mpcc.edu, call the Ogallala campus at 308-284-9830 or by email piercem@mpcc.edu. The cost is $49.