Mid-Plains Community College offering new classes on livestreaming, retirement planning

MPCC Ogallala class to cover recipes, preparation for freezer meals

Life is about to get a little bit easier for those who take part in a new class offered through the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus.

Brenda Aufdenkamp, a food, nutrition and health educator for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will teach “Freezer Meals — Make Life Simple” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the campus, 512 E. B St. S. in Ogallala.

Freezing can be one of the easiest, fastest and most convenient methods of putting a meal on the table in a hurry, according to Aufdenkamp.

In her class, she will provide recipes and one-dish meals that are simple to prepare, offer variety and great flavor and stand up well to freezing and reheating. Information about shopping lists and step-by-step directions will also be shared.

To register, go to bceregister.mpcc.edu, call the Ogallala campus at 308-284-9830 or by email piercem@mpcc.edu.

MPCC class will touch on basics of livestreaming

The basics of livestreaming will be taught in a class offered by Mid-Plains Community College in February.