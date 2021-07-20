 Skip to main content
Mid-Plains Community College offers convenience for busy students
Mid-Plains Community College is offering students another way to fit classes in around busy schedules.

Sunday College is designed with convenience in mind — allowing general education requirements to be completed in just eight weeks.

Classroom instruction is scheduled for Sunday afternoons and evenings, and the rest of the assignments are online.

The on-campus component is offered at MPCC locations in McCook and North Platte and via distance learning in Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine.

All Sunday College classes are designated as “academic transfer,” which means they should be accepted for academic credit at any regional college or university.

Public speaking, college algebra and English composition I and II will be offered as part of the lineup this fall.

More information about Sunday College is available at mpcc.edu/admissions/sunday-college.php.

Those interested in registering can contact Donna Menke, director of advising, at menked@mpcc.edu or 308-535-3600.

