Mid-Plains Community College registration days start in April

Mid-Plains Community College will offer a series of registration days beginning next month and continuing through the summer.

The events are scheduled for Tuesdays, April 6, May 18, June 22 and July 27 in McCook and Thursdays, April 8, May 20, June 24 and July 29 in North Platte.

Registration days provide prospective students with an opportunity to tour campuses, sign up for classes and receive the information needed to begin coursework in the fall.

Students will be able to take placement tests and representatives will be on hand to answer questions about class scheduling, financial aid, bookstores, career services, advising, library services, disability services, student life and more.

“We have decided to incorporate a theme this year to add fun and enthusiasm for students and their guests,” said Mindy Hope, area director of recruiting and admissions. “We will be using Monopoly references to guide them through each day’s agenda, and, in addition to the information and resources they’ll obtain, students can collect play money to bring back to new student orientation in August to use for prizes such as MPCC apparel.”

Those interested in attending a registration day are asked to RSVP at campus.mpcc.edu/ICS/First_Time_Student.

For more information, call 800-658-4308, ext. 3609.