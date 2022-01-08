 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team hosting banquet
Local News

Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team’s Scholarship Banquet.

The banquet begins with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Ramada by Wyndham North Platte and Sandhills Convention Center in North Platte. A prime rib dinner follows at 7 p.m.

Banquet tickets are $75 each or $500 for a table of eight. They can be purchased until Feb. 4 at the college’s welcome centers in North Platte and McCook, through the Wranglers booster committee at 308-535-3778 or by contacting any MPCC rodeo team member or coach.

