Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team hosting Halloween event

The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team will host its fall timed event fundraiser on Halloween weekend at the Kiplinger Arena in McCook.

The event is open to the public and free to watch.

Only cash will be accepted for entry fees, and the payout will also be cash.

Activities will begin at noon Oct. 30 with No. 12 team roping, the cost of which is $100 per team for four head. It will be a handicap roping with an up and down slide — 1.5 seconds per number with a No. 10 cutoff.

Immediately following will be the No. 9 handicap team roping — down slide only. The $80 fee covers four head. There will be a 1.5 second slide per number with a No. 5 cutoff. Contestants must be entered once by the time the first team runs — progressive on one.

An open timed event triathlon, consisting of goat tying, breakaway roping and barrel racing, all on the same horse, will follow the team roping.

The cost is $40. Contestants will be expected to compete in a costume competition as well. The top five will be brought back for a short round showdown.

Prizes will be awarded to the top headers and healers of each roping and the triathlon champion.