Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team hosting Halloween event

The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team will host its fall timed event fundraiser on Halloween weekend at the Kiplinger Arena in McCook.
The event is open to the public and free to watch.
Only cash will be accepted for entry fees, and the payout will also be cash.
Activities will begin at noon Oct. 30 with No. 12 team roping, the cost of which is $100 per team for four head. It will be a handicap roping with an up and down slide — 1.5 seconds per number with a No. 10 cutoff.
Immediately following will be the No. 9 handicap team roping — down slide only. The $80 fee covers four head. There will be a 1.5 second slide per number with a No. 5 cutoff. Contestants must be entered once by the time the first team runs — progressive on one.
An open timed event triathlon, consisting of goat tying, breakaway roping and barrel racing, all on the same horse, will follow the team roping.
The cost is $40. Contestants will be expected to compete in a costume competition as well. The top five will be brought back for a short round showdown.
Prizes will be awarded to the top headers and healers of each roping and the triathlon champion.
A Triangle Cross barrel racing is planned for Oct. 31. Exhibitions will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Those will be followed by a costume parade with judging and prizes.
Peewee barrels will be next for those eight and under. The entry fee is $5. After that will be 3-D youth barrels, with a $25 entry fee for ages 9 to 18. The open competition, which costs $35 per run, will not start before noon.
Concessions and team merchandise will be available for purchase from the Wranglers, the MPCC rodeo team’s official booster committee, throughout the weekend.
Proceeds from the fundraising rodeo will be used to help offset team expenses.
Anyone interested in registering or obtaining more information about the event can contact Wyatt Clark, MPCC rodeo team timed event coach, at 308-520-6750.