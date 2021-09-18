 Skip to main content
Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team raffling Kamado Joe Kettle Grill
Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team raffling Kamado Joe Kettle Grill

Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team raffling Kamado Joe Kettle Grill

The MPCC rodeo team is raffling a Kamado Joe Kettle Grill to help raise funds to pay for travel.

 MPCC Communications

Tickets are on sale now for a Kamado Joe Kettle Grill being raffled by the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to help offset travel and other team expenses.

Valued at approximately $500, the 22-inch kettle grill has unique ceramic cooking features that improve heat retention, fuel efficiency and smoking ability.

Tickets for the Kettle Joe are $5 each or five for $20. They can be purchased at the college’s welcome centers in North Platte and McCook, through the Wranglers booster committee at 308-535-3778 or by contacting any rodeo team member or coach.

Roughstock coach Aukai Kaai can be reached at kaaik@mpcc.edu. The email for timed event coach Wyatt Clark is clarkjw@mpcc.edu.

A winner will be announced at the rodeo team’s banquet in February.

