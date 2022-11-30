Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team scholarship banquet set for Feb. 11

Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team scholarship banquet.

The banquet will be Feb. 11 at Venue 304, 304 E. 5th St., in North Platte. The social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a prime rib dinner at 7 p.m.

The event, which is open to the public, serves as a time to recognize the accomplishments of MPCC’s rodeo athletes while also raising funds for future scholarships.

Activities will include presentations by the rodeo team coaches and athletes, both live and silent auctions and a dance.

Tickets are $75 each or $500 for a table of eight. They can be purchased until Feb. 4 at the college’s welcome centers in North Platte and McCook, by contacting Wranglers booster committee members Sandy Ablard, in North Platte, at 308-535-3783 or Tamela Laurie, in McCook, at 308-345-8121 or through any MPCC rodeo team member or coach.