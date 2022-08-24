Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team's Whitetail Bull Bash will be Sept. 15

The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team will host its inaugural Whitetail Bull Bash Sept. 15 at the Wild West Arena in North Platte. Action begins at 7 p.m.

Anyone can enter the open bull riding event. Because the MPCC Stampede is Sept. 16 to 17, much of the competition will be college athletes from throughout the Great Plains Region.

“We are excited to produce another event to add to the Mid-Plains Community College rodeo experience,” said Aukai Kaai, roughstock coach for the MPCC rodeo team. “This will be a fundraiser for the team and will give us a chance to raise money for travel and other expenses. It’s going to be a great night of action to kick off the rodeo weekend with a bang.”

The bash is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $10 each. Children 10 and younger are free, as well as MPCC students and employees with a college ID. Weekend passes are also available for $20. The pass will get patrons into the bull bash and both nights of the Stampede.

To enter the competition, contact Kaai at 808-294-9485. A limited number of entries will be accepted.

The Wranglers booster committee will provide cncessions and merchandise.