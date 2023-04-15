Mid-Plains Community College will host a pinning and commencement ceremony for students in its Associate Degree nursing program May 12.

The ceremony is open to the public. It will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on the North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte.

Those unable to attend in person can view a livestream at boxcast.tv/view/nurse-pinning-pksk00pcvqbzr4rsjnvz.

The following students will be recognized:

Arthur

MacKenna Turner.

Benkelman

Nicole Sutton.

Big Springs

Keli Heath.

Gibbon

Mandy Sievers.

Imperial

Savanah Tille.

Marsland

Bailey Oetken.

Maxwell

Brianna Rico.

Maywood

Michelle Wills.

North Platte

Ann Marie Baker, Lindi Bassett, Cristina Bravo, McKenna Foster, Cristal Gonzalez, Nikki Martens, Jessica Owen.

Stratton

Elianna Sandberg.

Sutherland

Alexandria Ellermeier.

Valentine

Sara Mayhew, Allexa Reichert.

Wallace

Ansley Wood.