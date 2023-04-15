Mid-Plains Community College will host a pinning and commencement ceremony for students in its Associate Degree nursing program May 12.
The ceremony is open to the public. It will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on the North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte.
Those unable to attend in person can view a livestream at boxcast.tv/view/nurse-pinning-pksk00pcvqbzr4rsjnvz.
The following students will be recognized:
Arthur
MacKenna Turner.
Benkelman
Nicole Sutton.
Big Springs
Keli Heath.
Gibbon
Mandy Sievers.
Imperial
Savanah Tille.
Marsland
Bailey Oetken.
Maxwell
Brianna Rico.
Maywood
Michelle Wills.
North Platte
Ann Marie Baker, Lindi Bassett, Cristina Bravo, McKenna Foster, Cristal Gonzalez, Nikki Martens, Jessica Owen.
Stratton
Elianna Sandberg.
Sutherland
Alexandria Ellermeier.
Valentine
Sara Mayhew, Allexa Reichert.
Wallace
Ansley Wood.