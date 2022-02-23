 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midwest Championship Fighting returns to North Platte

Midwest Championship Fighting is back this St. Patrick’s Day with MCF 22: St. Paddy’s Day Beatdown X.

MCF 22 is slated for March 19 at the D&N Event Center in North Platte.

MCF 22 will feature two of the UFC’s Dana White’s Contender Series veterans in a clash for the MCF Bantamweight Title. Dwight Joseph (11-1) and Taylor Moore (11-5) are set to compete in the ring.

MCF 22 will feature 16 fights, including eight pro fights, seven amateur bouts and an infamous street fight level matchup that promises to deliver. The card will also feature four local fighters.

Gates open 5 p.m. on fight night, with the fighter parade at 6:30 p.m. and fights to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available atmidwestchampionshipfighting.com.

Pay per view purchases available at remainsilentmma.com.

