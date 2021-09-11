Minden man wins NPCC raffle pickup

Dondi Shearer is the winner of the 2021 North Platte Community College raffle pickup.

The Minden man purchased two tickets — one for him and one for his wife, Ronda — for the burnt orange 1955 Chevy stepside short box during the Cruise Nite Show and Shine in Kearney in July.

Dondi’s ticket was drawn during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park in North Platte on Saturday. He was present for the announcement.

“I can tell you I’ve never won anything in my life,” Shearer said. “This is the best. We’re never going to sell it.”

The Chevy is the 16th raffle vehicle produced by the college’s Transportation Division. It was restored by students in the Automotive Technology and Auto Body Technology programs.

A total of 8,533 tickets were sold for the pickup. Proceeds will be used for scholarships for students in the college’s transportation programs and to help offset the cost of producing the next raffle car project.