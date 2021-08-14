Minshull receives banking diploma

BOULDER, Colo. —
Derek Minshull, senior vice president of NebraskaLand Bank, has graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado’s banking program. Minshull was among 141 graduates of the class of 2021 honored in a ceremony on July 29 in Boulder, Colorado.
Students graduate from the GSBC upon successfully completing three annual two-week sessions of classroom training and six immersive intersession research projects between sessions and throughout the year.
GSBC will host its 71st annual school session July 17 to 29, 2022. For more information, please contact GSBC at 800-272-5138 or email GSBC@GSBColorado.org.
