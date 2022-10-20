Mintle named NPCC Business Student of the Month

Natilee Mintle is North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for October.

Mintle is from North Platte. She graduated from Maxwell Public Schools in 2021 and is currently studying entrepreneurship at NPCC.

She selected NPCC after receiving a President’s Scholarship and has since fallen in love with the college.

“The instructors at NPCC have always been so helpful and give amazing advice,” Mintle said. “The amount of time that they spend getting to know you as a student is so seriously appreciated.”

Business instructor Angie Chittick nominated Mintle for the Student of the Month recognition.

“In addition to having a strong work ethic and quiet demeanor, Natilee exemplifies all the characteristics that deem her a qualified recipient of the award,” Chittick said. “Beyond being a sophomore business student and academically superior, Natilee is dedicated, detail-oriented, motivated, structured, organized, committed and goal-oriented. She radiates a passion for learning and will prosper in life. It has been a pleasure getting to know and work with an exceptional student like Natilee.”

Outside of school, Mintle enjoys being in the community. She volunteers for the North Platte Berean Church as a SOLA youth group leader for high school girls and also enjoys learning about history and visiting museums.

She is on track to graduate in May 2023.

“I plan to continue growing into the best version of myself that I can be, which will pour into my professional life,” Mintle said. “I want to find a job that is unique and focuses on the elements of what I enjoy that can challenge me as well as motivate me.”

Mintle is the daughter of James and Shari Mintle of North Platte.