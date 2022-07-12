Miss Great Plains/Platte River competition is Saturday

The Miss Great Plains/Platte River and Outstanding Teen will be crowned at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The competition is at McDonald-Belton Theater at North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, North Platte. Tickets are available online or at the door for $10.

Two Miss titleholders and two Teen titleholders will be crowned and advance to compete at the Miss Nebraska competition in June 2023.

Candidates have the opportunity to earn thousands in cash and in-kind scholarships to further their education while advocating for their passions, showcasing their talent and learning life and career skills They will serve and represent central Nebraska throughout their year of service by promoting their social impact initiative and giving back to the community, according to a press release.

The Miss Great Plains/Platte River scholarship organization is an official preliminary local competition in the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen programs.

“The Miss Great Plains/Platte River Scholarship Organization is completely volunteer-operated and donor-funded,” the release said. “The opportunities we are able to provide to our young women are made possible through the kind generosity of our community, and we are deeply grateful for the impact they make. Through the Miss Great Plains Scholarship Fund, we have the ability to support candidates today and for years to come.”

For more information, go to missgreatplainsmao.org