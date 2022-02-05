Miss Nebraska Organization now accepting Little Sister applications

The Miss Nebraska Scholarship Program is now accepting applications for Little Sisters for the 2022 Miss Nebraska competition. This annual event, and the official preliminary competition to the Miss America competition, also showcases second and third grade girls, pairing them with local candidates during their week of state finals.

Started 30 years ago, the Little Sisters program was created as a goodwill gesture between families throughout the community and the candidates representing all parts of Nebraska. Little Sisters meet their Big Sisters (Miss Nebraska candidates) at a Spring orientation, and often stay in touch through Miss Nebraska week in June. During that week of state competition, the Little Sisters themselves do not compete; instead, they get to “hang out” with their Big Sisters during luncheons and rehearsals, and the accompany the candidates on stage. Past Little Sisters often share stories of the positive mentors, friendships, and inspiring leadership they took away from their experiences. Several have gone on to compete for the titles of Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen or Miss Nebraska.