Molly O’Holleran serves as Sioux Lookout Chapter delegate in virtual DAR National Convention

“I am especially proud that 2020 was the sixth highest year for new members since our founding in 1890,” said VanBuren, who noted this was a remarkable achievement at a time when many organizations saw steep declines during the pandemic. She also reported that the National Society remained financially stable, operated all business functions despite pandemic-related restrictions and completed a massive restoration of DAR Constitution Hall during the last year.

The DAR Continental Congress is an annual gathering of approximately 3,000 members that has traditionally been held in Washington, D.C. since the organization’s founding in 1890. National, state and chapter leaders, as well as members from across the country and around the world, gather to report on the year’s work, honor outstanding award recipients, plan future initiatives and reconnect with friends.

In April, with the District of Columbia still at Phase 2 of its reopening plan and gatherings limited to 10 people and staff capacity at DAR headquarters to 25 percent, the DAR’s National Board of Management voted to move the annual event to an entirely virtual format for the second straight year. Given that last year’s week-long virtual event has garnered more than 75,000 views online, making it the most watched in DAR’s 130-year history, expectations are that this year’s edition will attract the largest audience ever recorded.

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the more than $14 million restoration of DAR Constitution Hall is nearing completion, and VanBuren’s The Next Act campaign to complete it is the largest single President General’s Project in the Society’s history. Virtual attendees saw a behind-the-scenes look at how one of DC’s most popular and historic performance venues was transformed into a state-of-the-art facility during a full year of construction. Sioux Lookout Chapter and its members made donations to help complete this project.