Molly O’Holleran serves as Sioux Lookout Chapter delegate in virtual DAR National Convention

Molly O’Holleran, chapter regent of the Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution participated in the online 130th DAR Continental Congress. It was the second year that DAR had conducted the annual Congress online, according to a press release from the organization.
This week, the chapter was recognized by the Historic Preservation Project Contest for their preservation of Buffalo Bill Cody’s photos. They received third place as a national chapter winner. The Nebraska home of the famed Pony Express rider, Civil War soldier, U.S. Army scout, buffalo hunter and legendary entertainer recaptures the life and career of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody. Cody’s Scout’s Rest Ranch, a State Historical Park and a National Historic Landmark, recounts his life — before and after the Wild West Show days. DAR Sioux Lookout Chapter stepped up in 2019 to preserve Buffalo Bill’s historic photographs.
Current Sioux Lookout Chapter member Marie Gertsch observed the deterioration of the historical picture frames. She worked with Park Superintendent Adam Jones to create a restoration and preservation plan. Joined with DAR members, park staff and local businesses, DAR historic preservation of the Buffalo Bill State Historical Barn Photo Collection now tells the whole story which included American Indians and women as respected members of Cody’s Wild West Show.
During the convention, O’Holleran took part in many virtual sessions including “Become a GUIDE-ing LIGHT of the DAR Museum!” the President General’s DAR Headquarters Building Tour, Patriotism Luncheon, Flag Raising Ceremony, Business and Opening Night Ceremonies, Historic Preservation Luncheon and the Event for Men and Families Tour the National Portrait Gallery.
Prerecorded video programming for the Opening Night Ceremony on June 30 featured singer and songwriter Lee Greenwood, who accepted the Founders Medal for Patriotism in recognition of his work on behalf of active duty military and his patriotic standard, “God Bless the USA.” Dr. Lindsay M. Chervinsky, author of this year’s NSDAR Excellence in American History Book Award, The Cabinet: George Washington and the Creation of an American Institution, was recognized. The DAR Americanism Medal was presented to naturalized citizen Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND snacks.
Marking the DAR’s long-standing commitment to historic preservation, the nearly complete restoration of DAR Constitution Hall was unveiled on July 2. The National Trust for Historic Preservation was presented wih the President General’s Medallion. The White House Historical Association received the DAR Historic Preservation Medal and the PBS series American Experience was recognized with the DAR Media and Entertainment Award.
During the National Defense Night ceremony on July 3, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin received the DAR Patriot Award. The DAR Medal of Honor was presented to Staff Sergeant David G. Bellavia, who was the first (and currently only living) recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor for service during the Iraq War.
After 15 months of pandemic-related restrictions, it was a time to celebrate all that the organization had accomplished during the last year. “Daughters demonstrated outstanding resiliency through support of our relevant mission during the last year, serving in their communities by recognizing essential workers, sewing more than 1 million pieces of personal protective equipment for their neighbors and fulfilling many other important volunteer opportunities through approximately 5 million hours of community service – in the middle of the global shutdown,” said President General Denise Doring VanBuren.
“I am especially proud that 2020 was the sixth highest year for new members since our founding in 1890,” said VanBuren, who noted this was a remarkable achievement at a time when many organizations saw steep declines during the pandemic. She also reported that the National Society remained financially stable, operated all business functions despite pandemic-related restrictions and completed a massive restoration of DAR Constitution Hall during the last year.
The DAR Continental Congress is an annual gathering of approximately 3,000 members that has traditionally been held in Washington, D.C. since the organization’s founding in 1890. National, state and chapter leaders, as well as members from across the country and around the world, gather to report on the year’s work, honor outstanding award recipients, plan future initiatives and reconnect with friends.
In April, with the District of Columbia still at Phase 2 of its reopening plan and gatherings limited to 10 people and staff capacity at DAR headquarters to 25 percent, the DAR’s National Board of Management voted to move the annual event to an entirely virtual format for the second straight year. Given that last year’s week-long virtual event has garnered more than 75,000 views online, making it the most watched in DAR’s 130-year history, expectations are that this year’s edition will attract the largest audience ever recorded.
In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the more than $14 million restoration of DAR Constitution Hall is nearing completion, and VanBuren’s The Next Act campaign to complete it is the largest single President General’s Project in the Society’s history. Virtual attendees saw a behind-the-scenes look at how one of DC’s most popular and historic performance venues was transformed into a state-of-the-art facility during a full year of construction. Sioux Lookout Chapter and its members made donations to help complete this project.