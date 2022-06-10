MONA announces ‘Beyond the Lens’ movie series set to play in Kearney

The Museum of Nebraska Art, in partnership with The World Theatre, has announced “Beyond the Lens,” a movie series beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday at the World Theatre, 2318 Central Ave., Kearney.

Film has the ability to reflect and connect humanity as a form of art and storytelling. Through this series the Museum of Nebraska Art presents a selection of films with cultural, aesthetic or historical significance. At the center of each screening is the museum’s mission to be a platform for the arts, bring people together and encourage critical and meaningful engagement.

The first movie in the series features the Academy Award-winning film “Moonlight” in celebration of Pride Month and Juneteenth. This film looks at different chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami grappling with his identity and sexuality while experiencing everyday struggles of childhood, adolescence and burgeoning adulthood. His journey to manhood is guided by the kindness, support and love of the community that helped raise him.

This 2016 American coming-of-age film written and directed by Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” is based on Tarell Alvin McCraney’s unpublished semi-autobiographical play “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue.” The film stars Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe, Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome, Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali.

Admission is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.