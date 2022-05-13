MONA presents first online exhibition, ‘The Lives of Objects: Still Lifes’

During the museum’s closure for a restoration, renovation and expansion project, the Museum of Nebraska Art is offering online curated exhibitions.

Guests are invited to visit the MONA website mona.unk.edu to enter a simulated gallery displaying artworks from the museum’s permanent collection. Viewers can learn more about the art and artists in the text that accompanies the artwork.

The first exhibition in the series is “The Lives of Objects: Still Lifes” from the MONA Collection. Still life is a genre in art, otherwise known as a category of subject like landscape or figurative, that depicts human-made or natural objects. At first mention, the term may invoke images of flowers in a vase or an arrangement of fruit, but the broad definition of still life means the genre has seemingly endless possibilities.

Still lifes have endured through centuries of artmaking for many reasons. For one, they allow the artist to use whatever objects that may be accessible to them. Because a still life is an arrangement of objects, anything can be used. They also lend themselves to experimentations in form, color and compositions. But perhaps most importantly, still lifes can carry complex and symbolic meanings.

Throughout history, the objects found in still lifes have been considered in terms of how they relate to human behaviors and preferences. For example, fruits in Dutch still life paintings, such as oranges or figs, often indicated wealth because they were expensive to import from distant countries and spoiled quickly. Another example are books, which could symbolize an education, intelligence or an interest in the humanities. Sometimes the kind or title of the book may offer additional clues. A book on the study of birds could mean that the person had an interest in or studied birds.

The clues left by the objects in still lifes present a compelling puzzle for viewers to look, question and interpret. At the center of all still lifes is the human story behind it, which may be why it is one of the most enduring and dynamic subjects in art.

