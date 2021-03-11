MONA presents Margaret Bohls, Italian studies

Ceramic artist Margaret Bohls has an abiding interest in historical vessel forms, and their social context. Nebraska Now: Margaret Bohls, Italian Studies, consists of three large groupings of vessels based primarily on those produced by the Etruscan civilization.

The exhibit is on display at the Museum of Nebraska Art at the University of Nebraska at Kearney through June 6, according to a press release from the museum. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 2401 Central Ave. in Kearney.

After traveling to Italy and London and visiting a number of museum collections, Bohls spent two months producing drawings and vessels based on her understanding of these forms. In this series, Bohls strives to identify a set of physical and formal attributes of the objects that visually communicate something about the culture that produced them or the era during which they were created.

Bohls considers the individual pieces to be sculptural representations of utilitarian forms arranged on, and framed by, large stoneware trays. The forms are largely based on European, Modernist era silver tea, coffee and chocolate sets. Her interest is in the abstraction and repetition of the forms and their visual motifs, as well as their “still life”

like arrangement.