MONA presents Margaret Bohls, Italian studies

Ceramic artist Margaret Bohls has an abiding interest in historical vessel forms, and their social context. Nebraska Now: Margaret Bohls, Italian Studies, consists of three large groupings of vessels based primarily on those produced by the Etruscan civilization.
The exhibit is on display at the Museum of Nebraska Art at the University of Nebraska at Kearney through June 6, according to a press release from the museum. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 2401 Central Ave. in Kearney.
After traveling to Italy and London and visiting a number of museum collections, Bohls spent two months producing drawings and vessels based on her understanding of these forms. In this series, Bohls strives to identify a set of physical and formal attributes of the objects that visually communicate something about the culture that produced them or the era during which they were created.
Bohls considers the individual pieces to be sculptural representations of utilitarian forms arranged on, and framed by, large stoneware trays. The forms are largely based on European, Modernist era silver tea, coffee and chocolate sets. Her interest is in the abstraction and repetition of the forms and their visual motifs, as well as their “still life”
like arrangement.
Margaret Bohls is an American potter and educator and has been teaching ceramics at the college level for 23 years and is currently Associate Professor of Art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She has given lectures at universities across the U.S. and has taught hands-on workshops at art centers such as Greenwich House Pottery in New York, Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Aspen, Colorado, and Penland School of Crafts in North Carolina. Bohls’ work has been shown in over 100 group and solo exhibitions since 1995 and is included in the permanent collections of the Minnesota Museum of American Art, the American Museum of Ceramic Art, the Weisman Museum of Art and the Everson Museum of Art. She has written articles for the Journal of the National Council for Education on Ceramic Arts and Pottery Making Illustrated, and her ceramic work has been featured in periodicals such as Ceramics Monthly and Studio Potter Magazine.