MONA presents ‘Spirit’ biennial fundraiser with art auction

“Spirit: A Celebration of Art in the Heartland” is the Museum of Nebraska Art’s biennial fundraiser, now in its 13th year.

“Spirit” will feature an online art auction bringing together some of the best work by a select group of Nebraska artists working locally and regionally. “Spirit” is a great opportunity to view work by artists you may already know, while discovering great artists whom you have yet to discover.

The online auction of more than 120 works of art in a wide variety of sizes, price points and media from 45 artists begins at 8 a.m. April 2 and closes at 8 p.m. April 7. To view the artworks or to register to bid, go to mona.home.qtego.net.

Proceeds support participating artists as well as the Museum of Nebraska Art, enabling the museum to carry on its mission of celebrating the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences, and exhibit the work of artists with Nebraska ties or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.

Despite the museum’s closure due to a restoration, renovation and expansion project, “Spirit” remains MONA’s flagship fundraising event. It is a crucial source of support for the daily operations of the museum, enabling it to continue its outreach, exhibitions and arts programming.