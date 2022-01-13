Monster Truck Chaos coming to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND — The Monster Truck Chaos Tour will be in Grand Island on Jan. 29, according to a press release from the Heartland Events Center.

Watch two-time Monster Jam World Champion Bounty Hunter take on the likes of Scarlett Bandit, Dr. Jekyll, Hot Tamale and more in an all-out, side-by-side racing and freestyle Monster Truck Show at the Heartland Events Center, 700 E. Stolley Park Road.

At this event you will see world-famous monster trucks, a fire burning Jet Truck and get your chance to ride in a full-size monster truck.

Tickets are $25 for attendees 12 and older, $15 for ages 3 to 11 and free for children 2 and younger. There is also a $5 Pit Pass upgrade that allows access to the pit party. Gate prices vary, so attendees are encouraged to buy early and save at 2xtremeracingseries.com.

Gates open at 4 p.m., with the pit party starting at 5 p.m. and the main show at 7 p.m.