Monster Truck Chaos coming to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND — The Monster Truck Chaos Tour will be in Grand Island on Jan. 29, according to a press release from the Heartland Events Center.
Watch two-time Monster Jam World Champion Bounty Hunter take on the likes of Scarlett Bandit, Dr. Jekyll, Hot Tamale and more in an all-out, side-by-side racing and freestyle Monster Truck Show at the Heartland Events Center, 700 E. Stolley Park Road.
At this event you will see world-famous monster trucks, a fire burning Jet Truck and get your chance to ride in a full-size monster truck.
Tickets are $25 for attendees 12 and older, $15 for ages 3 to 11 and free for children 2 and younger. There is also a $5 Pit Pass upgrade that allows access to the pit party. Gate prices vary, so attendees are encouraged to buy early and save at 2xtremeracingseries.com.
Gates open at 4 p.m., with the pit party starting at 5 p.m. and the main show at 7 p.m.
Named team of the year three years in a row by Monster Jam Series, family-owned and operated 2xtreme Racing Series is a family show fielding some of the most recognizable and experienced monster trucks and drivers in the in sport. Jimmy Creten, driver and owner of the infamous back flipping Bounty Hunter monster truck, is this year’s show headliner. He is also among the very few drivers in the world that can say he is a 2-time Monster Jam world champion. This is now headed to Nebraska.
“We are so excited to finally bring this show to Grand Island,” Creten said. “The fans here are amazing and we are ready to put on a great show for them.”
This one-day show offers plenty of opportunities for fans of every age to come and enjoy interactive entertainment. Opportunities include rides in a full-size Monster Truck, onsite young gun racing for kids if they bring their own Power Wheels and the chance to get up close and personal with the drivers at the pre-show pit party where they can snap photos and score autographs from the biggest stars of today’s Monster Truck scene.
Monster Truck fans can go all in with an all access/VIP ticket that starts at $40 per person and includes a pit pass, autographed hero card, pit party access, ride in a monster truck, and a commemorative event badge/lanyard which automatically enters you into a drawing to walk away with a piece of a monster truck.