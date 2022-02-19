Mortgage and utilities assistance available in non-metro areas

LINCOLN — For many Nebraskans, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant a decrease in income, leading to falling behind on mortgage payments and an increase in the stress associated with possible foreclosure. All Doors Lead Home, a program to prevent Nebraska homeowners from losing their homes is now available to take applicants, according to a press release. People who wish to see if they are eligible for up to six months of payments should visit the application website at go.unl.edu/boshousingassistance.

These housing assistance funds are available to more rural areas of the state. Citizens in the Omaha and Lincoln metros, plus those living in the city limits of Grand Island, are eligible for different assistance. Other eligibility requirements include:

» You, or an adult member of your household, has had a loss of income due to COVID-19.

» You have not received other federal, state or local assistance for the same debt.

» You have unpaid mortgage that began on or after March 1, 2020.

» Households must be located outside the city limits of Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island or Douglas and Sarpy Counties.