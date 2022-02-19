Mortgage and utilities assistance available in non-metro areas

LINCOLN — For many Nebraskans, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant a decrease in income, leading to falling behind on mortgage payments and an increase in the stress associated with possible foreclosure. All Doors Lead Home, a program to prevent Nebraska homeowners from losing their homes is now available to take applicants, according to a press release. People who wish to see if they are eligible for up to six months of payments should visit the application website at go.unl.edu/boshousingassistance.
These housing assistance funds are available to more rural areas of the state. Citizens in the Omaha and Lincoln metros, plus those living in the city limits of Grand Island, are eligible for different assistance. Other eligibility requirements include:
» You, or an adult member of your household, has had a loss of income due to COVID-19.
» You have not received other federal, state or local assistance for the same debt.
» You have unpaid mortgage that began on or after March 1, 2020.
» Households must be located outside the city limits of Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island or Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
The household’s current income must be at or below 80% of the area median income, based on household size, for its county of residence. A housing assistance specialist will determine whether you qualify based on these and the remaining criteria
The online application is also available in Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese.
If applicants prefer to speak to a trained counselor to confirm eligibility and to begin the application process, they may contact one of the following housing assistance specialists:
» Suzanne Allen, Heartland Counseling Services, 712-301-8863 or suzanne@heartlandcounselingservices.com.
» Martha Burgess, Blue Valley Community Action, 402-587-0168 or mburgess@bvca.net.
» Tanya Cluck, Care Corps’ LifeHouse, 402-720-8754 or tanya.cluck@lifehousene.org.
» Maria Everett, Lutheran Family Services, 402-672-6090 or meverett@lfsneb.org.
» Elizabeth Weidner, Lutheran Family Services, 402-578-7260 or elweidner@lfsneb.org
“We know that the pandemic has overloaded many Nebraska families with stress and the fear that they may lose their homes as they struggle with loss of income due to COVID-related job loss or reduction in hours,” said Jeff Chambers, senior project director for UNL’s Center on Children, Families and the Law.