Motorsport Park Hastings hires Jeff Lacina as general manager

HASTINGS — The ownership group of Motorsports Park Hastings announced the hiring of Jeff Lacina as general manager of the multi-use facility located at 427 S. Showboat Boulevard, in Hastings. In his role as general manager, Lacina will oversee all daily track operations as well as all promotions, marketing and event management functions, including group, corporate and private event rentals, according to a press release.

Motorsports Park Hastings is a 2.15-mile, 13-turn asphalt road course that hosts a wide range of on-track events, including wheel-to-wheel sports car and vintage racing, as well as motorcycle and go-kart racing events. The track is also host to their own Guardrail Club for owners of high-performance street and race cars. The track conducts numerous high performance driver education schools over the course of the year, along with their own Grudge Drag Racing Events on the road course’s front straight for licensed, street-legal cars and trucks.

“Jeff brings years of motorsports experience as well as a unique combination of marketing, communications, editorial, performance driving education and racing knowledge to our team at Motorsport Park Hastings,” said Terry Klatt, one of the owner and partners in the facility and owner of Klatt Motorsports. “We’d been contracting with Jeff for several years in a race director role for several years now. This summer the opportunity presented itself to bring him on full-time as general manager for our entire facility. His passion for grassroots and professional motorsports is unmistakable. Combine this with his professional marketing and communications skills, experience and industry connections and I think it is fair to say we are genuinely excited about the future of our unique facility.”