Mountain lion lottery application period is Nov. 7 to Dec. 14

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept lottery applications for mountain lion permits from Nov. 7 to Dec. 14 for the 2023 hunting season.

Permits are available only to Nebraska residents, who may have one permit per calendar year. The bag limit for each permit is one mountain lion of either sex.

The 2023 Season 1 in the Pine Ridge Unit will be Jan. 2 to Feb. 28. Before Feb. 28, the season will close immediately if either the annual harvest limit of four mountain lions or sublimit of two female mountain lions is reached. There will be 200 permits issued, and hunting with dogs will not be allowed during Season 1.

If the harvest limit is not reached in Season 1, an Auxiliary Season will be held March 11 to 31. The season will close immediately if either the harvest limit or sublimit is reached before March 31.

Unsuccessful Season 1 hunters may apply to convert their permit to an Auxiliary Season permit. There will be one permit issued for each mountain lion remaining in the harvest limit. Hunting with dogs will be allowed if an Auxiliary Season is held.

Applications will be accepted from 1 p.m. CT Nov. 7 through 5 p.m. (11:59 p.m. if applying online) Dec. 14.

Go to outdoornebraska.org to apply online or download an application at outdoornebraska.gov/mountainlionhunting. A $15 nonrefundable application fee must be submitted with each application.

A harvest will allow the mountain lion population to remain resilient and healthy, while halting growth or moderately reducing the population size. This will maintain the population density in the Pine Ridge at a similar level to that of other states that allow mountain lion hunting.

To read more mountain lion hunting regulations, go to outdoornebraska.gov/mountainlionhunting.