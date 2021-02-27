MPCC 2nd round spring classes begin March 8

The second round of eight-week spring classes will begin March 8 at Mid-Plains Community College. Students are encouraged to sign up early for any they are planning to take.

On-site, online, distance learning and Sunday College formats are all available. Mid-Plains also has a dual credit program that allows high school students to take classes that count toward both high school and college credits at the same time. A list of available courses can be found at mpcc.edu/course-schedules.

First time students can submit an admissions application online at mpcc.edu/become-a-student/admissions. It’s also recommended that those interested in registering make an appointment with an advisor first by calling 308-535-3701 in North Platte or 308-345-8110 in McCook.

MPCC provides numerous scholarships, grants and loans to qualified students. More information about financial assistance is available at 308-535-3705 in North Platte, or 308-345-8111 in McCook.