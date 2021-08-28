 Skip to main content
MPCC adjunct instructors honored for years of service
MPCC adjunct instructors honored for years of service

Mid-Plains Community College has recognized 22 of its adjunct instructors for their dedication and service to MPCC.

The instructors receiving Adjunct Faculty Service Awards are as follows.

20 years:

» Maywood: Michelle Wills.

» McCook: Mark Harpham.

15 years:

» Broken Bow: Kim Clay.

» Imperial: Angela Paisley.

10 years:

» Bartley: Don Ellicott.

» Grant: Brooke Lee.

» Imperial: Chelsea Zuege.

» Kilgore: Les Olsen.

» McCook: Shannon Corder.

» North Platte: Judy Clark, Cynthia Elliott, Angie Petersen.

» Tryon: Todd Ascherl.

» Pierrefonds, Quebec, Canada (formerly of Valentine): Matthew Newland.

Five years:

» Halsey: Loren Eaton.

» McCook: Shelby Randolph, Steven Yager.

» North Platte: Camden Grasmick, Jeremy Stevens, Casey Werkmeister.

» Valentine: Jamie Qualley.

» Wauconda, Ill.: Paul Saweh.

