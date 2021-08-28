MPCC adjunct instructors honored for years of service

Mid-Plains Community College has recognized 22 of its adjunct instructors for their dedication and service to MPCC.
The instructors receiving Adjunct Faculty Service Awards are as follows.
20 years:
» Maywood: Michelle Wills.
» McCook: Mark Harpham.
15 years:
» Broken Bow: Kim Clay.
» Imperial: Angela Paisley.
10 years:
» Bartley: Don Ellicott.
» Grant: Brooke Lee.
» Imperial: Chelsea Zuege.
» Kilgore: Les Olsen.
» McCook: Shannon Corder.
» North Platte: Judy Clark, Cynthia Elliott, Angie Petersen.
» Tryon: Todd Ascherl.
» Pierrefonds, Quebec, Canada (formerly of Valentine): Matthew Newland.
Five years:
» Halsey: Loren Eaton.
» McCook: Shelby Randolph, Steven Yager.
» North Platte: Camden Grasmick, Jeremy Stevens, Casey Werkmeister.