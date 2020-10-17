MPCC alum finds fulfillment in nursing

McNea graduated from O’Neill High School in 1984 and subsequently enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“My intent was to go into nursing, but after I got there, I had a bunch of friends in education, so I made the switch — thinking maybe I wanted to take the teaching route after all,” McNea said.

Plans changed again when she followed her then fiancé, Mel McNea, to North Platte in 1987.

“I couldn’t finish my teaching degree there at that time, but I could become a nurse,” McNea said. “I talked to the nursing instructors at Mid-Plains Community College, and they told me to just be patient because, while they already had a (licensed practical nursing) program, they were just getting ready to start an associate degree nursing program.”

McNea took the advice and hired on with the medical records department at what is now Great Plains Health. She worked during the day then attended classes at night to get her nursing prerequisites out of the way. She was accepted into the college’s first ADN class in 1990 but waited to start until 1991.