MPCC Broken Bow Campus offering country dance class

The Mid-Plains Community College Broken Bow Campus is offering country dance classes.

No previous dancing experience is necessary. Both beginner and advanced dancers will learn how to perfect the two-step, waltz, triple-step, Cotton Eye Joe line dance and more.

It is asked that everyone sign up with a partner.

Sessions are scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 20 through March 20. Classes will be conducted at the MPCC Broken Bow Campus, 2520 S. E St., in Broken Bow. The cost is $15.

Registration can be done online at bceregister.mpcc.edu, by calling the campus at (308) 872-5259 or by emailing BrokenBow@mpcc.edu.