MPCC Broken Bow Campus recognized for service

Some courses couldn’t be offered at all because of scheduling and facility limitations, but that didn’t curb demand. Over the course of a decade, demand grew to the point that more than 40 classes were being offered to approximately 200 students every semester.

Meeting a need with an eye on the future

Don Davis, coordinator of the Broken Bow campus at the time, realized the campus could no longer keep up with the community’s needs and subsequently took his concerns to the MPCC Board of Governors in July of 2009.

The board agreed with him and committed $200,000 toward a new campus extension project. Three options were considered: renting, buying and remodeling or construction of a new facility. For more than a year, MPCC looked at every existing building in Broken Bow that could be rented or purchased and remodeled. Nothing suitable was found.

The college decided to choose the final option — to build what it needed then with an eye on the future. Although the most expensive choice, it also seemed to be the most advantageous. It would allow Mid-Plains to create a campus better suited to its needs in an optimum location and would provide the autonomy and stability needed for continued growth in services to the community.