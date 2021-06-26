MPCC business instructor Jean Condon receives Donald Moore Leadership Award

Jean Condon is the recipient of the 2021 Dr. Donald L. Moore Leadership Award from the Mountain-Plains Business Education Association. She was honored June 15 during the M-PBEA Conference in Fort Worth, Texas.
Condon is a business and office technology instructor at Mid-Plains Community College. She is also chair of the college’s Business and Technology division.
“It is very humbling to receive such an award from my colleagues,” Condon said. “Many previous recipients of this award have been my mentors and leaders of this great association. There are so many people who need to be thanked for making me a better educator.”
The Dr. Donald Moore Leadership Award, which recognizes outstanding leaders within the M-PBEA, is the most prestigious award that a member can receive. Recipients have provided countless hours of service toward business education on both the regional and national levels.
Condon was nominated for the award by her colleagues and fellow members of the M-PBEA.
“Jean is an instrumental asset to the business department,” her nomination letter reads. “In addition to supporting and growing her team, she has developed new curriculum and programs for both in-person and online/virtual formats.”
Condon is credited with developing the business administration and medical coding program areas at MPCC as well as with incorporating lifelong learning opportunities for students in business and technology by creating an internship course for associate of applied science in business degree students.
Condon has also helped with the development of state curriculum standards in business and technology and implemented course curriculum for a Kiewit Scholars Program, which prepares students for entry or re-entry into the workforce.
“Jean works very hard to make certain her division members function as a team — encouraging communication and input from all members,” said Lorrie Mowry, MPCC accounting, business and computer science instructor. “She also strongly supports professional development to improve the teaching skills of her members.”
Condon has presented at numerous regional and national conferences over the years. She is currently the M-PBEA president and previously served as the organization’s secretary, committee chair and membership director for Nebraska.
Condon has been a member of the National Business Education Association for more than 25 years, the National Policies Commission for Business and Economic Education and is a longtime professional member of Phi Beta Lambda. She has also assisted with Future Business Leaders of America.