MPCC business instructor Jean Condon receives Donald Moore Leadership Award

Jean Condon is the recipient of the 2021 Dr. Donald L. Moore Leadership Award from the Mountain-Plains Business Education Association. She was honored June 15 during the M-PBEA Conference in Fort Worth, Texas.

Condon is a business and office technology instructor at Mid-Plains Community College. She is also chair of the college’s Business and Technology division.

“It is very humbling to receive such an award from my colleagues,” Condon said. “Many previous recipients of this award have been my mentors and leaders of this great association. There are so many people who need to be thanked for making me a better educator.”

The Dr. Donald Moore Leadership Award, which recognizes outstanding leaders within the M-PBEA, is the most prestigious award that a member can receive. Recipients have provided countless hours of service toward business education on both the regional and national levels.

Condon was nominated for the award by her colleagues and fellow members of the M-PBEA.

“Jean is an instrumental asset to the business department,” her nomination letter reads. “In addition to supporting and growing her team, she has developed new curriculum and programs for both in-person and online/virtual formats.”