MPCC business instructor recognized by State Business Education Association

Mid-Plains Community College business instructor Cathy Nutt has been recognized by the Nebraska State Business Education Association.
She received this year’s Teacher of the Year Award for outstanding contributions to business education by a postsecondary teacher.
Nutt has been a full-time faculty member at MPCC for 13 years. She teaches a variety of classes from introduction to business, personal finance, microeconomics and macroeconomics to business and professional speaking, advertising, food marketing and introduction to agriculture economics and agribusiness.
According to the press release, she works diligently to provide an engaging learning experience that is applicable to today’s business world.
“Cathy is a true professional,” said Angie Chittick, also a business instructor for MPCC. “She is an organized, efficient, passionate and motivating instructor who has proven to be a leader in the classroom as well as within the college and business education in general.”
Among her many responsibilities, Nutt is responsible for managing internships for the business students and serves as the Center for Teaching Excellence coordinator for the college. In that role, she works with faculty across all MPCC campuses to develop engaging teaching strategies and effective online courses. Additionally, Nutt helps new instructors navigate the Learning Management System and has developed LMS workshops.
Nutt was one of MPCC’s first instructors to use Zoom meetings to reach the college’s community campuses. The platform is also how she interacts with online students one-on-one.
“Cathy’s work with students over the years has been and continues to be outstanding,” said Jean Condon, chair of MPCC’s business and technology division. “Cathy is committed to bringing the best teaching and innovative learning practices into the classroom. She is also known for her dedication, patience and willingness to work with students outside of the classroom. She is committed to helping each student improve his or her knowledge and skills and has the unique ability to motivate students to set high goals and achieve them.”
Carolyn Petersen, MPCC alumnae, echoed Condon’s sentiments. She was a student in several of Nutt’s classes and experienced Nutt’s passion for teaching first-hand.
“I can say with certainty that not only is Mrs. Nutt very knowledgeable in the subjects she teaches, but she is also very engaged with her students,” Petersen said. “She embellishes concepts with personal anecdotes and experiences that bring learning to life. I was blessed in having Mrs. Nutt as one of my first instructors. I truly owe the completion of my college degree to her.”
Nutt was instrumental in developing the Agribusiness option currently offered by MPCC. She created an advisory committee, put together the curriculum and continues to advise ag students.
Membership-wise, Nutt is involved in the Nebraska State Business Education Association, currently as the president; Mountain Plains Business Education Association; National Business Education Association; Nebraska Education Technology Association; Mid-Plains Community College Education Association and Nebraska State Education Association.
