MPCC campuses to close for holiday break

Mid-Plains Community College will close in observance of the upcoming holidays.

All campuses, including those in McCook, North Platte, Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 2. Campuses will reopen Jan. 3.

Telegraph staff reports

