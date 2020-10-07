MPCC class registration begins Monday

Returning students at Mid-Plains Community College can begin registering for spring classes Monday. New students can register during the open enrollment period that begins Oct. 19.

MPCC offers a variety of options for taking classes — allowing students to pursue a higher education at a time and in a manner that works best for them.

On-site, online, distance learning and Sunday College formats are all available. MPCC also has a dual credit program, which allows high school students to save time and money by taking classes that count for both high school and college credit simultaneously.

Course schedules can be viewed online at mpcc.edu/course-schedules.

The first round of spring classes will begin in January. It is recommended that those interested in registering make an appointment with an advisor first by calling 308-535-3701 in North Platte or 308-345-8110 in McCook.