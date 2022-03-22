 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MPCC guest speaker to address diversity/multicultural perspectives

Local News

A local business owner and culture advocate will speak at Mid-Plains Community College campuses in North Platte and McCook on Thursday as part of Women’s History Month.

Yoko Lawing, financial advisor at Zen Wealth Strategies and owner of Lunar Organics, is a Japanese native who moved to the U.S. in 1997.

During her presentations for the college, she will talk about Japan, her cultural heritage and her family history. She will also discuss multicultural perspectives, diversity and Buddhism.

Lawing’s presentations are free and open to the public. They are scheduled for 11 a.m. in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd., and at 3 p.m. in the Weeth Theater on the McCook campus.

