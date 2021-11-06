MPCC honors Marsland nursing student

Bailey Oetken of Marsland has been selected as Mid-Plains Community College’s Nursing Student of the Month for October.

Oetken graduated from Sioux County High School in Harrison in 2019. She is on track to obtain a degree from MPCC in 2023.

“I chose MPCC because it’s not too far away from home, has a good nursing program and is cost-friendly,” Oetken said. “The college has provided me with a good education and has introduced me to some of my closest friends. The instructors have pushed me to be my best and have supported me throughout the entire process.”

Students of the month are nominated by faculty in MPCC’s nursing department. Their academic performance as well as their drive, organizational skills, bedside manner, dependability and ability to work on their own as well as part of a team are among the attributes considered.

“Bailey works hard to do well in school, excels in her academics and is consistently kind, caring and a team player,” said Lana Albrecht-Watson, associate degree nursing instructor. “Bailey has a positive attitude and is often seen building others up.”

Mandy Flesch, nursing instructor, said she nominated Oetken because Oetken’s light shines bright as a student.