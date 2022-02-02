MPCC Imperial offers food classes

The Mid-Plains Community College Imperial campus will offer two classes related to food this month.

Both will be taught by Nancy Frecks, family and consumer sciences Extension educator for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“Healthy Foods Fast” is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15. It will focus on the basic skills and recipes associated with Instant Pots and other multicookers. Food samples will be provided.

The fee is $20.

The second class, “Selling Food Safely,” will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17. It will provide an overview of the regulations behind selling homemade foods in Nebraska.

The course is an accredited food safety training provided by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture for all Nebraska cottage food producers and fulfills the need for accredited food safety training required by LB304, which is part of the Nebraska Pure Food Act. It is specific to Nebraska’s laws and may not reflect laws in other states.

The cost of the training is $30.

To register, email bceregister.mpcc.edu or impstaff@mpcc.edu, or call the Imperial campus at 308-882-5972.