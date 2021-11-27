 Skip to main content
MPCC implementing AR welding systems
MPCC implementing AR welding systems

New technology is taking the welding program at Mid-Plains Community College to another level.

Two augmented reality welding systems will soon be installed in the Center for Applied Science and Technology in McCook.

The systems won’t replace traditional methods of training but will supplement instruction through the most realistic welding simulation on the market.

The AugmentedArc systems can simulate multiple welding processes, blending real-world and computer-generated images into an augmented reality environment. According to the press release, they are suitable for any welding student, from beginner to advanced.

Students can practice MIG, flux core, stick and TIG processes with the simulators. They can also use them to learn about a variety of joints such as tee, butt, lap, bead on plate and pipe to plate and gain experience working with steel, stainless steel and aluminum materials.

Students will be able to use the new equipment beginning in the spring.

