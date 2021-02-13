MPCC implementing VR/AR technology

The zSpace units consist of eight oversized tablets that will be mounted onto carts for portability purposes. Each tablet is installed with apps for anatomy and physiology, biological sciences and chemistry, and comes with special glasses that allow wearers to view scenes in 3D — as though they were part of them.

The eyewear provides students with the freedom to move and interact with the objects they are studying. Two experiences are available. Students can either view objects on their own or see what their instructor is seeing. Accompanying styluses allow students to pick up and hold 3D objects to better examine them.

Images can also be projected thanks to a zView camera.

“It’s similar to a GoPro but can be set up to record what the instructor is doing and cast the activity to other screens for online and distance learning classes,” Knopick said.

MPCC campuses in McCook and North Platte will each receive two zSpace units. The remaining four will be sent to campuses in Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine. For now, the tablets will primarily be used by the biology and chemistry departments, but they will have the ability to be moved around wherever needed.