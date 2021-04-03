 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MPCC Information Office wins awards
0 comments

MPCC Information Office wins awards

  • 0

The Mid-Plains Community College Office of Marketing and Public Information has been recognized by two different organizations at both the state and national levels.

The office was honored with two Paragon Awards from the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations during NCMPR’s 2021 virtual national conference.

Heather Johnson, area public information specialist for MPCC, won first place for a feature story entered in the excellence in writing — long form category. Additionally, the office took home a silver Paragon, for second place in the radio ad-series category.

NCMPR is the only national competition of its kind that honors excellence exclusively among marketing and public relations professionals at two-year colleges. This year’s Paragon competition drew 1,650 entries from across the U.S. and Canada.

Johnson also earned awards in the Nebraska Press Women Communications Contest. NPW is comprised of professionals from across the communications spectrum in Nebraska.

In that contest, Johnson won the categories of: public relations promoting a product or service; media pitch; news or feature release: single; news or feature releases: multiple; and pr catalogs, manuals and handbooks.

She placed second in: single photograph: sports; and specialty articles: science or technology. She also received an honorable mention in: single photograph: general; and in single photograph: sports.

The first-place entries will advance to the National Federation of Press Women Communications Contest.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 10: Here are 5 strategies to help you pay down credit card debt

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The cities with the most & least dangerous drivers
Lifestyles

The cities with the most & least dangerous drivers

While drivers have been spending less time on the roads over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, preliminary data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests that 2020 saw an uptick in traffic fatalities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News