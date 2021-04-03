MPCC Information Office wins awards

The Mid-Plains Community College Office of Marketing and Public Information has been recognized by two different organizations at both the state and national levels.

The office was honored with two Paragon Awards from the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations during NCMPR’s 2021 virtual national conference.

Heather Johnson, area public information specialist for MPCC, won first place for a feature story entered in the excellence in writing — long form category. Additionally, the office took home a silver Paragon, for second place in the radio ad-series category.

NCMPR is the only national competition of its kind that honors excellence exclusively among marketing and public relations professionals at two-year colleges. This year’s Paragon competition drew 1,650 entries from across the U.S. and Canada.

Johnson also earned awards in the Nebraska Press Women Communications Contest. NPW is comprised of professionals from across the communications spectrum in Nebraska.

In that contest, Johnson won the categories of: public relations promoting a product or service; media pitch; news or feature release: single; news or feature releases: multiple; and pr catalogs, manuals and handbooks.