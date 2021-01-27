MPCC makes suicide prevention trainings permanent

Suicide prevention training will become a permanent part of Mid-Plains Community College offerings.

Up to this point, Question, Persuade, Refer trainings have been conducted with the help of a three-year Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska Fearless Grant.

Brian Obert, MPCC area dean of student life, said the grant has expired, but there continues to be a need for QPR throughout the college’s service area. As a result, MPCC will take on the cost of running the program.

QPR trainings are designed to teach people how to talk about suicide, identify the signs of suicidal thoughts and feel more comfortable engaging with someone who may be thinking about suicide.

They are free and open to the public.

The next trainings are scheduled for from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at the MPCC Valentine Campus and from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the MPCC Broken Bow campus.

Preregistration is appreciated, but not required. Those interested in registering or receiving more information can contact the MPCC Valentine Campus at 308-535-3600, the MPCC Broken Bow Campus at 308-872-5259 or visit bceregister.mpcc.edu.