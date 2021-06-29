 Skip to main content
MPCC marketing wins national awards
The Mid-Plains Community College Marketing and Public Information Office brought home two awards from the National Federation of Press Women Professional Communications Contest.

Heather Johnson, area public information specialist for MPCC, won the Radio and Television Advertising category and took third in the category of Public Service Program or Campaign.

In order to be considered at the national level, entries first had to win state level competitions.

Nearly 2,000 entries from across the U.S. were submitted this year. They were judged by a distinguished group of professional journalists, communications specialists and educators.

Winners were announced virtually June 11 during the NFPW’s annual conference.

