MPCC names Nursing Student of the Month

Della McDole of Red Cloud has been selected as Mid-Plains Community College’s Nursing Student of the Month for November.

McDole is a non-traditional student at MPCC. She graduated from Red Cloud High School in 2011. She is on track to graduate in May from Mid-Plains, where she enrolled based upon the college’s affordability and small class sizes.

Nursing instructor Addie Schaeffer praised McDole’s attitude in the classroom and said McDole is an active participant in lecture discussions.

“Della shows kindness in her interactions with other students, and her grades reflect the dedication and hard work she puts forth in the nursing program,” Schaeffer said.

McDole is a member of MPCC’s chapter of the Nebraska State Student Nurses Association and enjoys yarn and needle crafts, reading novels and playing with her dog.

Her future plans include obtaining a job as a registered nurse and moving closer to her family. McDole is the daughter of Hayes and Lolita McDole of Red Cloud.