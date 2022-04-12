MPCC nursing students launch water drive for area fire departments

A recent outbreak of fires around the area has prompted Mid-Plains Community College nursing students to collect water and Gatorade for local fire departments.

The Hydrate Our Heroes campaign is being conducted by MPCC’s chapters of the Nebraska State Student Nurses Association and the Licensed Practical Nurse Association of Nebraska.

The purpose is to show support for area firefighters and to replenish their supplies so that they can remain hydrated while trying to protect lives and property.

Donated cases of bottled water and Gatorade will be accepted through May 2. Items can be dropped off in the nursing office of the college’s Health and Science Center, 601 W. State Farm Road.

Arrangements to have donations picked up can also be made by calling Lana Albrecht-Watson, associate degree nursing instructor, at 308-530-1925 or emailing albrechtwatsonl@mpcc.edu.

Monetary donations to purchase water and Gatorade will be accepted as well. Checks should be made out to “MPCC NSSNA.”