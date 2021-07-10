MPCC offering Nebraska career scholarships

New scholarships are available to Mid-Plains Community College students pursuing degrees in program areas leading to high-wage, high-skill and high-demand careers.
The deadline to apply is Aug. 1.
Qualifying students are eligible to receive up to $3,000 per year, which can be used for tuition, fees, books, program materials or housing.
Recipients must be either first-time students or transfer students who are enrolled in an eligible program, live in Nebraska while receiving the scholarship and participate in a Nebraska-based career-related work experience prior to completing their field of study.
Students must be pursuing an Associate of Applied Science Degree in one of the following program areas to be considered:
» Accounting.
» Administrative assistant.
» Agribusiness.
» Auto body technology.
» Automotive technology.
» Building construction technology.
» Business administration.
» Diesel technology.
» Entrepreneurship.
» HVAC-R technology.
» Logistics.
» Medical administrative assistant.
» Medical laboratory technician.
» PC support/network technology.
» Welding technology.
More information about the scholarships and how to apply for them is available at mpcc.edu/financial-services/scholarships, or by contacting Erinn Brown, MPCC area director of financial aid, at browne@mpcc.edu or 308-345-8112.