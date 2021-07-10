MPCC offering Nebraska career scholarships

New scholarships are available to Mid-Plains Community College students pursuing degrees in program areas leading to high-wage, high-skill and high-demand careers.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 1.

Qualifying students are eligible to receive up to $3,000 per year, which can be used for tuition, fees, books, program materials or housing.

Recipients must be either first-time students or transfer students who are enrolled in an eligible program, live in Nebraska while receiving the scholarship and participate in a Nebraska-based career-related work experience prior to completing their field of study.

Students must be pursuing an Associate of Applied Science Degree in one of the following program areas to be considered:

» Accounting.

» Administrative assistant.

» Agribusiness.

» Auto body technology.

» Automotive technology.

» Building construction technology.

» Business administration.

» Diesel technology.

» Entrepreneurship.