MPCC offering registration days

Four more registration days are planned at Mid-Plains Community College campuses in McCook and North Platte this summer, according to a press release.

The events are scheduled for Tuesday and July 27 in McCook, and Thursday and July 29 in North Platte.

Registration days provide prospective students with an opportunity to tour campuses, sign up for classes and receive the information needed to begin coursework in the fall.

Students will be able to take placement tests and representatives will be on hand to answer questions about:

» Class scheduling.

» Financial aid.

» Payment expectations.

» Bookstores.

» Career services.

» Advising.

» Library services.

» Student success/tutors.

» Disability services.

» Student life.

» Student organizations.

» Campus housing.